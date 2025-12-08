Products, programs and people

4 new faces

API was pleased to welcome four new members to our staff this year.

API’s new executive director, Robyn Tomlin, started in December after most recently serving as chief news and membership officer at McClatchy. “I’m honored to help lead this next chapter and support the journalists and business leaders building a more resilient, trusted future for local news,” she said.

Yoni Greenbaum also joined API as our vice president of product strategy. He manages well-established tools, including Metrics For News and Source Matters, and seeks to expand their presence in news organizations while improving user experience.

API also welcomed Marlene Harris-Taylor, our new director of community engagement, who will continue API’s Inclusion Index work in Pittsburgh and work with other partners and ecosystems to drive organizational and cultural transformation.

And Nathan Hall joined API as our journalism strategy manager, where he engages with API’s partners, shares information with local news organizations and measures impact.

60 new relationships

API’s product strategy team, which manages our Metrics for News and Source Matters tools, focused much of the year on supporting existing partners and expanding outreach to 60 new relationships across publishers, funders and journalism support organizations. We’ve conducted more than 30 demos of our tools and ended the year with a listening tour across 16 Chicago publishers to better learn how our tools can support journalists in their efforts to engage, connect with and serve their communities.

20 publishers provide network-level impact metrics

Metrics for News is not only useful for individual publishers but also for funders, collaboratives and corporations. Our organization dashboard supports network-level analysis and a global view across many publishers tracking the same metrics. This year, our organization dashboard product expanded to 20 partners. If you’re interested, request a demo here.

6 new product partners

Across individual newsrooms, we onboarded six new partners this year, including a newsroom that has a focus on both English and Spanish content.

All of these projects required active listening to the partners to make sure we were giving them what they needed from the platform. Along the way, we learned how newsrooms and their needs in the analytics and source tracking spaces have been evolving in 2025.

195 support tickets solved

On the support side, we started the year by improving security for partners who integrate Adobe Analytics as a data source. We resolved 195 tickets to patch up errors, answer partner questions about the platforms and help with advanced technical questions.

660,037 articles and sources analyzed

Across all of our partners, we have helped journalists track and analyze 420,162 articles and 239,875 sources in 2025.

50+ speaking, training and engagement opportunities

API staff shared their expertise at conferences, in webinars and through sessions across the country, inspired by our training portfolio. We also led or facilitated training opportunities at national conferences, including Radically Rural, ONA and the LION Independent News Sustainability Summit, and regional gatherings such as the New York Press Association and the Mississippi Local News Summit. Other training highlights included:

5 API Inclusion Index advisory committee participant voices shared

After a six-month pilot of an ecosystem-wide local news advisory committee, API highlighted the perspectives of advisory participants. This series stems from our deep, three-year commitment to the Pittsburgh media ecosystem, which included two learning cohorts, a dozen community listening sessions and now this committee.