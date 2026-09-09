What gardening can teach your newsroom about developing a culture of impact

Last winter, in preparation for the growing season ahead, I laid new mulch around my raised beds so that, come summer, I could easily watch the plants grow, prune lower leaves, check soil moisture and adapt in other ways my garden needed.

But in June, some cherry tomato volunteers started poking through the gaps in the mulch. With the sun and steady rain, they seemed to grow inches a day and began to take over one of my tidy raised beds. Certainly, there would be a bounty of tomatoes, but I could barely see my beloved strawberry patch.

What’s a half tidy, half wild garden got to with local news impact tracking?

As I reined in those tomato vines, I saw some parallels with how our news organization, NC Local, has started, tended and adapted our impact tracking.

Get started with something, even if it’s messy at first

NC Local is a statewide newsroom that helps people understand how government policies and decisions affect their everyday lives. Last fall, a few months into building a team, we were doing things many newsrooms do: sharing early wins through forwarded emails and Slack messages, dropping testimonials into a shared doc and using a spreadsheet to track republication of our work.

We recognized all these various formats and places for documenting impact weren’t really serving us well — it’s hard to tell your impact story to the public and funders if all the pieces are living in different places. But there were bigger questions we were asking:

How do we know we’re reaching the people we aim to serve?

Where are we reaching people?

When we do reach people, are we meeting their needs?

If we are filling information needs, what are people doing next?

How do we know if we’re building relationships, trust and connection?

While we do track traditional metrics, we also wanted to understand deeper impacts of our work. Asking some of these fundamental questions helped us realize we needed to manage the influx of feedback and data, which might be crowding out other signals of impact — we needed to rein in some of that messy garden.

A strong framework = a strong foundation

We were fortunate to come across an opportunity with Impact Architects for a six-week “Media Impact 101” training and joined a cohort of five newsrooms at the beginning of this year. (They plan new cohorts in early 2027, but you can also access the platform and tools for free here.) One of the most important — and deceptively challenging — first steps was developing our impact framework. What did we want to track? Who did we want to impact? What kind of outcomes did we want to see? What indicators or signals would we look for?

We were encouraged to think big, but realistically. From a much longer list of possibilities, we narrowed things down to four areas of impact and two key questions for each.