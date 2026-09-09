4 ways to measure impact signals that are hard to count

The signs that local news organizations add civic value and engagement to community life — that they make civic conversation and decision-making better — are often subtle. These signals can show up in community actions and behaviors: repeat participation, increased questions and/or comments, public use of the journalism and community-led initiatives spurred by reporting.

Moreover, these signals add up to something deeper: the strength of the relationship between a newsroom and the community. Though difficult to see and at times more difficult to measure, these and similar behaviors determine whether a news organization becomes essential to the community it serves. So how do we measure what our journalism changes — especially those signals that occur before quantitative outcomes?

That’s one of the themes we explored at the API Local News Summit on Measuring Impact for Civic Discourse. We gathered news leaders and non-news experts in Pittsburgh to discuss how to identify and measure signals of impact beyond the usual KPIs, and how to turn that information into better newsroom decisions.

We asked four summit participants to share more about the ways they are defining, measuring and acting on signals of impact:

Gratitude goes to the Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism as one of several supporters of our API Local News Summit on Measuring Impact for Civic Discourse. Their support expands public-facing resources like these we can make from this gathering. And if you are interested in youth engagement and local news, or API’s Local News Summits, let us know.